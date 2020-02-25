Strong winds and below-freezing temperatures are causing slick conditions and low visibility across roads in El Paso County, meteorologists said Tuesday.
Temperatures in the high 20s are expected, although strong winds will make it feel much colder, the National Weather Service Office in Pueblo reported.
Wind chill temperatures across most of south central and southeast Colorado will be in the single digits and teens.
With ambient temperatures in the 20s and 30s and gusty north winds of 30 to 60 mph, wind chill (feel like) temperatures across much of south central and southeast Colorado will be in the single digits and teens today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/KkGl3Uop4N— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 25, 2020
A high wind warning was issued Tuesday morning for El Paso County and will remain in effect until 2 p.m. for potentially damaging gusts that could reach 65 mph.
Widespread power outages are expected and travel will be difficult, the agency cautioned.
Peak wind speeds across south central and southeast Colorado over the past 3 hours. #cowx pic.twitter.com/K9c5fTBwMe— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 25, 2020
Snow will also cause low visibility and slippery roads in some areas of the Pikes Peak region.
There's a 40% chance of scattered snow showers in Colorado Springs before 2 p.m., according to the forecast.
Warmer conditions are likely later in the week, forecasters predict.
Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: A 40% chance of snow, mainly before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 29 and a low around 5. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 41 and a low around 21.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 45 and a low around 22.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52 and low around 24.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 and a low around 29.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. There is a chance of rain and snow showers at night. Low around 28.