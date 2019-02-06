Snow has started to blow through the Pikes Peak region Wednesday afternoon, once again coating Interstate 25 near Monument with snow and ice.
The Colorado Department of transportation warned drivers of adverse weather between Baptist Road, exit 158, and County Line Road, exit 163, and advised them to leave work early Wednesday. The storm could bring up to 5 inches of snow in Denver and 3 inches over the Palmer Divide.
"Based on timing of the storm's intensity between 3 and 5 p.m. today, recommend leaving early afternoon or waiting till later in the evening," CDOT said in a release.
About 110 plows will be out during those hours in the Denver metro area focusing on clearing the interstates and mainlines with the heaviest traffic volumes. Once the height of the storm has passed, plows will divert to state-maintained, secondary roads.
See where CDOT snow plows are in your area—follow this link to see a map showing the location of plows across the state! https://t.co/sVBP7uRFPP pic.twitter.com/cFaWgIerwQ— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2019
A 30 percent chance of snow showers is expected to last until 2 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service reported. Gazette news partner, KKTV, reports that minimal snowfall is expected over Colorado Springs, with 1 to 2 inches likely.
Temperatures hit 26 degrees at the Colorado Springs Airport at 12:54 p.m., down from 50 degrees an hour earlier, the weather service reported. Winds have steadily increased to between 25 and 30 degrees with gusts hitting 39 mph about noon.
Wind chill values are predicted to be between -10 and 0 degrees Wednesday night and -5 to 5 degrees Thursday.
Colorado State Patrol is reporting multiple crashes over Monarch Pass as of 10:30 a.m. Traction law is in effect for U.S. 50. CDOT's road condition map is showing poor visibility due to blowing snow in the area.
Blowing and heavy snow Has cut visibility down to about 300 feet in the Woodland Park area. Please turn on your headlights! #COWx pic.twitter.com/94EqBgYHdQ— Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) February 6, 2019
Heavy snow started blowing in Woodland Park about 12:30 p.m., reducing visibility to about 300 feet, Teller County Sheriff's Department tweeted.
A winter storm warning has been issued by the service for the western part of the state, where up to 14 inches of snowfall is likely over the San Juan mountains and winds could reach speeds upwards of 55 mph. In the Sawatch range, west of Denver, snow totals will be near 9 inches with wind gusts up to 50 mph.