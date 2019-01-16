After a warm, dry trend in weather across the Pikes Peak region, a stronger storm system is expected to bring weather changes to parts of southern Colorado before the weekend, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo report.
Wednesday's high in Colorado Springs is expected to near 52 degrees with some cloud cover, and Thursday's high should be near 53 with more sunshine.
Weather patterns are expected to shift late Thursday with returning cloud cover and a low of 30 degrees. The storm is expected to move in by Friday morning. The high should reach near 46 degrees on Friday.
Chances of rain and snow mix will increase between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, and a higher chance of snow is expected throughout the afternoon. Friday is likely to be overcast, with gusts up to 30 mph, according to meteorologists.
Snowfall is likely late Friday with a low of 30, along with breezy winds.
Skies should clear by Saturday and temperatures will remain in the low 40's. Warmer weather will return Sunday with a high near 50.
Higher amounts of snowfall will hit the southern mountains, mostly near the San Juan range. Wind gusts are expected to reach upwards of 50 mph in the eastern plains, near Lamar and Las Animas counties, by Friday afternoon.