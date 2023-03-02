High school women are eligible for thousands of dollars in cash and scholarships — but first they'll need to showcase their talents and accomplishments.

Distinguished Young Women of Colorado, the Colorado sector of a national nonprofit scholarship organization, is accepting applications for its Class of 2024 scholars. The nonprofit’s mission is to encourage young women “to reach their full individual potential” and prepare them for success after college. Scholarships are granted through competitions.

Participants must be juniors in high school to apply to the free program, and they are eligible to earn scholarships at each of three competition levels: local, state and national. Locally, the nonprofit awards eight cash scholarships, including fitness, talent, academics, interview, self-expression, spirit, the first runner-up and overall winner.

“DYW gave me opportunities to help save money for college, while also helping me gain confidence to talk in front of people in an interview setting. I will take the skills I learned from this program everywhere I go,” Distinguished Young Woman of Colorado 2023 Evelyn Lee said in a news release.

Total cash scholarships awarded by Distinguished Young Women of Colorado vary by year depending on sponsorship and fundraising efforts, according to spokesperson Alison Reed, but the class of 2023 received $5,000.

Participants are also eligible for scholarships granted directly from 25 colleges and universities across the nation. Reed is studying at the University of Alabama on a Presidential Scholarship totaling $112,000 after being named the 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of Colorado.

An average year sees 15 participants, Reed said, and each walks away with at least one college-granted scholarship.

Five local Colorado events will be held this spring. A Colorado Springs event will take place on April 16, and there will be a virtual event on March 25. Students can apply at co.distinguishedyw.org.