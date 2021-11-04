The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a victim killed in a crash Wednesday as 18-year-old Mary Abiera-Lumbres.

Abiera-Lumbres, a senior at Widefield High School, died after trying to make a left turn in front of a pickup truck at the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Drennan Road around 7 a.m., police said.

"A young person's death is always tragic and a sudden loss like this will undoubtedly have a profound effect on our school community," wrote Sam Briggs, director of communications for Widefield School District 3.

The district's crisis response team would be available to help students who want to process grief, Briggs said.

Police said neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in the crash.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash, officers said.