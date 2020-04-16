High school seniors in Colorado would be able to take the SAT college admission test during a school day in the fall semester for free, under an agreement the Colorado Department of Education is pursuing with the College Board, the organization that administers the test, the state announced Thursday.
An executive order from Gov. Jared Polis suspended the spring’s administration of the SAT, along with the rest of the state’s assessment requirements for this school year.
The state Education Department has been looking into alternatives, given that “the SAT plays an important role in the lives of Colorado’s high school students as a means of demonstrating readiness for graduation and post-secondary experiences, as well as providing scholarship opportunities,” officials said in a news release sent Thursday.
However, for prospective fall freshmen, colleges and universities statewide are working with the state’s higher education department to be “flexible in the admission process,” said Colorado Department of Higher Education spokeswoman Megan McDermott.
Prospective freshmen without SAT or ACT test scores seeking to enter college in the fall can be evaluated and admitted on other academic factors, she said, such as high school GPA, rigor and mix of coursework, passed concurrent enrollment courses and work experience.
The Colorado Department of Education would provide vouchers for students unable to take the SAT on the designated school day to participate in a national administration on a Saturday in the fall.
Education officials also are examining options for offering the PSAT tests that are normally taken by ninth and 10th graders.
Administrators of the standardized ACT college entrance exam announced this week that they will offer a flexible schedule for summer test dates and test-at-home options for the fall.
Students can reschedule without fees for June 13 to June 20 and for July 18 to July 25, according to ACT. Students may also make free test date changes from the June to the July national test date.
In addition to three previously planned national test dates in September, October and December, ACT will also offer a remote proctoring option, allowing students to take the test at their home on a computer.
ACT will launch the test-at-home option in late fall or early winter as part of its national testing program.
The results of the assessments would not be used to determine school and district accountability, which has been paused.