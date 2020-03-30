Sixteen of this year's 128 recipients of the Daniels Fund scholarship are from the Pikes Peak region.
The Denver-based scholarship program founded by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels pays educational expenses after scholarships and financial aid for graduating high school seniors to attend nonprofit colleges and universities across the nation.
Students are selected based on their demonstration of exceptional character, leadership, commitment to the community, academic performance and promise, well-roundedness and emotional maturity.
A total of 212 winners from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming were chosen this year out of 2,265 applicants.
The 2020 Pikes Peak region recipients are:
• Braelynn Elizabeth Dunwody, Calhan High School
• Maya Camille Gray, Cheyenne Mountain High School
• Tabitha Hope Jeub, Colorado Springs Early Colleges
• Colton Andrew Huff, Doherty High School
• Vincent Joseph Denley-Spinola, Fountain-Fort Carson High School
• Kelsey Renee Leibli, GOAL Academy
• Lora Leann Bailey, Home-schooled
• Joseph Thomas Hunter, Mesa Ridge High School
• Charles Angus McIntyre, Palmer High School
• Julia Mercedes Solano, Palmer High School
• Alyson Kate Serio Pine Creek High School
• Mikayla Renee Lee, Sand Creek High School
• Britney Tran, Sand Creek High School
• Ethan Schoepp, The Classical Academy — College Pathways
• Scott Burton Reeder, The Classical Academy High School
• Michael Westberg, Widefield High School
With this year’s announcement, 4,373 students have received the Daniels scholarship. At any given time, nearly 1,000 Daniels scholars are attending some 200 colleges and universities nationwide.
Since 2000, the program has awarded more than $204 million in scholarships.