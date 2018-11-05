Colorado Springs police report one suspect has been arrested for allegedly firing multiple shots that caused two District 11 schools to be placed on lockout about 7:30 a.m Monday.
Colorado Springs police officers were stationed around the area of East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Academy Boulevard looking for suspects amid multiple shots fired.
Gazette news partner, KKTV, reports they were told by police that the suspect fired more than 20 shots at a vehicle, which was unoccupied and parked near Pikes Peak and Coleridge avenues, in what police believe was a domestic disturbance.
Police said no injuries were reported, and the suspect is facing felony menacing charges.
Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy and Roosevelt Edison Charter School were lifted off of lockout status as of 8:30 a.m.