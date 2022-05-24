Officials announced Tuesday that the High Park fire perimeter has been 100% contained by firefighting efforts after blazing through 1,570 acres in Teller County for nearly two weeks.

Smoke is expected in the affected area during coming months as the interior of the fire continues to burn.

The High Park fire sparked on May 12 in the late afternoon and prompted evacuation orders for Lakemoor subdivision, Cripple Creek Ranches and the Mount Pisgah area. Rhyolite Mountain Mesa, Monarch and Lost Canyon were put under pre-evacuation orders.

Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders near Cripple Creek were lifted on May 18.

Disaster relief is available for affected families with children under 18 years old. Individuals can apply at the Department of Human Services office in Woodland Park or the Aspen Mine Center.

Three significant fire incidents also occurred in El Paso County on May 12, resulting in evacuation orders, eight mobile homes destroyed and one person dead in Colorado Springs.

A Stage II burn ban remains in effect for El Paso and Teller Counties.