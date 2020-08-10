An unusually high number of El Paso County residents could lose food assistance benefits this month if they fail to submit documentation proving their eligibility, El Paso County Department of Human Services officials said Monday.
More than 2,000 El Paso County households receiving food assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program did not submit updated information in July as required to continue receiving benefits in August — a number that surprised county DHS officials, department spokeswoman Kristina Iodice said.
Of the 3,200 SNAP documentations due last month for August assistance, nearly 65% of them — 2,072 — were not updated in the system as of last week. Forms and documentation must be submitted to the county by Saturday for clients to continue receiving benefits this month and in September.
The county sees between 3,000 to 4,000 SNAP cases every month, allowing families in need “to purchase food and important nourishment for children,” DHS Executive Director Julie Crow said.
During the "redetermination periods" when continued eligibility must be assessed, about 20% to 30% lapse for a number of reasons — recipients no longer need the assistance, their circumstances have changed or they have moved, but the current numbers were unusually high, Iodice said.
“We were very surprised when we saw these numbers, and we do not understand why the number of redeterminations (submitted) were so low,” she said.
The program saw a surge in applications across Colorado and the country in late March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
“Applications for assistance tend to follow the economy,” Iodice said. “When the economy is good, we see fewer people seeking out assistance, but when the economy is bad, we see more applications for these services.”
On average, one SNAP case includes about one to six clients, with an average of three clients per case in El Paso County.
In July, there were more than 40,600 SNAP cases and more than 81,200 SNAP clients in El Paso County, compared with nearly 37,000 cases and just over 63,500 clients in July 2019, data provided by the department show. There were more than 5,600 new SNAP cases and nearly 10,000 new clients in El Paso County from April through July of this year, data show.
Documents required for redeterminations may be submitted via PEAK at colorado.gov/PEAK, via the MyCOBenefits mobile app, or in person at El Paso County Department of Human Services, 1675 Garden of the Gods Rd. For more information on SNAP, visit the Colorado Department of Human Services’ program webpage at colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap.