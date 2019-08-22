Groundwater at the Air Force Academy is contaminated with the same toxic chemicals contaminating a southern El Paso County aquifer, a discovery that expands the scope of pollution that has already cost tens of millions of dollars in the Pikes Peak region.
The academy said it plans to begin testing the groundwater and drinking water wells south of the installation in the Woodmen Valley area and possibly beyond for the toxic chemicals.
The immediate impact to residents in and around the academy was unclear Thursday. Tap water on the installation is treated and delivered by a Colorado Springs Utilities plant on base, which has not detected the chemicals.
Also, the chemicals are not known to exist in water delivered elsewhere by Colorado Springs Utilities. The utility was not listed on an Environmental Protection Agency list of water systems that are affected by the chemicals.
The Air Force Civil Engineer Center confirmed that a recent site inspection found that groundwater samples from several areas at the academy were above the EPA's lifetime health advisory levels of 70 parts per trillion for the two best known types of perfluorinated compounds, PFOS and PFOA.
"Where Air Force operations are found to have contributed to PFOS and PFOA levels in drinking water above (the EPA's lifetime health advisory), the Air Force will take immediate action to ensure residents whose private drinking water wells are impacted have access to safe drinking water," an academy statement said.
Colorado Springs Utilities hasn't detected these compounds at its water treatment facilities above the detectible limit of 10 parts per trillion, including during its most recent voluntary sampling conducted in the first quarter of 2019.
"We share community concerns about the possible impacts past use of these chemicals may have on human drinking water sources," Col. Brian Hartless, 10th Air Base Wing commander, said in the release. "We will work closely with AFCEC to protect human health and conduct a thorough inspection to ensure safe drinking water."
The academy is one of 203 Air Force installations identified as a potential release location for the firefighting foam known to contain the toxic chemicals.