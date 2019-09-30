Much of southern Colorado, including the Colorado Springs area, is under a red flag warning for high fire danger from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, along with an unseasonably high temperature of 85 degrees forecast in Colorado Springs, are combining to create high fire danger in the Pikes Peak region. Skies are expected to be sunny all day.
El Paso, Teller, Pueblo, Fremont and Douglas are among the numerous counties in the red flag warning.
Another high fire danger day today, with hot and windy conditons. Cooler #cowx returns through mid week. pic.twitter.com/mp1qHgDJc8— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 30, 2019
The forecast Tuesday calls for a high of 68 with mostly sunny skies followed by a high of 72 on Wednesday.