A red flag warning due to high fire danger will be in effect Monday in areas north of Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service.
The red flag warning begins at 11 a.m. Monday in Douglas and Elbert counties to the north of Colorado Springs along with several counties in the Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado.
A red flag warning is issued due to high wind and temperatures with low humidity.
The weather service forecasts a high temperature of 91 in Colorado Springs on Monday with wind gusts up to 30 mph after 1 p.m.
A small chance of thunderstorms is possible tonight around 6 p.m.
A mostly dry week is expected with the best chance of rain coming Tuesday night with a 30 percent chance of showers. A high temperature of 78 is forecast Tuesday and 79 on Wednesday, according to the weather service.