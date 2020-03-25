A warm and windy forecast Wednesday means that Colorado Springs and much of Colorado will be under a red flag warning for high fire danger, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A high temperature of 67 degrees is forecast for Colorado Springs, along with wind gusts reaching 35 mph on Wednesday.
The red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. due to expected gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels. Areas in the warning include most of El Paso, Pueblo and Fremont counties along with the San Luis Valley and the entire eastern plains of Colorado.
A Red Flag Warning today (11AM through 8PM) and a Fire Weather Watch tomorrow afternoon. Please avoid all activities that involve an open flame or any activities that could cause a spark. If a fire starts, the fire growth will be rapid and hard to contain! #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/ABvHMmCEKL— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 25, 2020
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of rain showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 54.