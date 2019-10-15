A horseback rider suffered serious injuries after taking a hard falling off her horse on a steep section along a backcountry trail in Colorado.
According to a release from the Custer County Search & Rescue, the family became concerned after losing contact with the rider prior to ascending toward Phantom Terrace, a narrow rocky ledge along the Venable-Comanche trail with significant drop-offs. Rescue crews were called at about 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 10.
The Venable-Comanche Trail Loop is a high-altitude trail located in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, just south of Westcliffe. The scenic loop can be accessed by foot or horseback, clocking in at 12.3 miles out-and-back with an elevation gain of nearly 3,900 feet.
An aircraft issued to survey the area was able to locate an injured subject on the Venable side of the Phantom Terrace.
According to one rider, several horseback riders have lost their lives attempting to make the crossing at Phantom Terrace. Riders are advised to turn back at either Comanche or Venable Lakes.
Despite strong winds, a Blackhawk helicopter was able to make a safe landing and medics prepared the injured rider for extraction. She was later transferred to a nearby hospital. Several good samaritans reportedly stayed with the injured rider until rescue crews arrived on the scene.
Thanks goes out to all the crews who responded in this hasty rescue operation including Colorado Search, Rescue (CSAR), Fremont County SAR, Western Mountain Rescue Team, and Air Asset Partners including Flight for Life, REACH, and CO National Guard Medic 529.
Editor’s Note: Help fund search and rescue missions across the state of Colorado by purchasing a CORSAR card at ihelpsearch.org. This is not an insurance card. By purchasing a card, you are helping reimburse teams for costs incurred in providing help to lost and injured hikers, climbers, mountain bikers, hunters, ATV riders, skiers, snowboarders, and more.