Three Pikes Peak region residents are suspected of starting the High Chateau fire south of Florissant after building an illegal campfire and then failing to snuff it before leaving, arrest documents show.
David Michael Renfrow, 23, and Kegan Patrick Owens, 19, both of Manitou Springs, and a 17-year-old boy from Colorado Springs face first-degree arson charges that, upon conviction, could result in four to eight years in prison and fines of $3,000 to $750,000, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.
The fire, which erupted June 29, was 100 percent contained Monday, fire officials announced.
Investigators suspect the trio ignored warnings from Owens’ father not to start a fire while they tried camping June 28, according to arrest affidavits for the two men.
Owens’ father called his son shortly after the three arrived on vacant property at 79 Chatuea Vista, warning them that the area was under a Stage 2 fire ban and that they should not start a campfire, according to the affidavit.
Renfrow told investigators he also knew of the fire restrictions, the affidavit said. Even so, he said he lit the campfire after Owens stacked the wood for it inside a stone ring, the affidavit said. They tried extinguishing it with water and dirt two or three hours later, after being spooked by a bear in the area and deciding to leave, investigators said.
The High Chateau fire ignited the following day, destroying at least 10 homes, blackening 1,423 acres and forcing the evacuation of at least 1,700 people.
On June 30, investigators used fire patterns in the area to pinpoint the abandoned campfire as its source, the affidavit said. The fire had been built in a 3-foot-wide stone ring about 15 feet from a burnt fifth-wheel RV trailer. Ashes inside the ring were still 837 degrees when stirred by investigators.
The fire also tried to reignite during the investigators’ visit, when the dirt covering it was removed, the affidavit said.
Renfrow and Owens remained in Teller County jail Monday evening on $10,000 bond, inmate records showed. The teen is at Spring Creek juvenile detention center, said sheriff’s Cmdr. Greg Couch.
The Gazette’s Ellie Mulder contributed to this report.