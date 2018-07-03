TELLER COUNTY • The Fourth of July holiday looked brighter for crews on the High Chateau fire Tuesday night, as 35 percent containment on the blaze was announced.
Sheriff Jason Mikesell opened Teller County Road 1 after 7 p.m. — but not for evacuees. He said he’ll decide Wednesday morning whether they can return home as the 1,392-acre blaze burns on. Meanwhile, the road has been opened for workers and others to bypass detours.
Martha and Harold Miller couldn’t wait.
“We were told by sheriff’s deputies that we’d be evacuated for 36 to 48 hours,” Martha Miller said.
It was well over 100 hours Tuesday.
“Nothing was burned around us, and we have chickens and kitties,” Miller said. “Four days is a long time.”
The fire destroyed seven houses — at least one in Highland Meadows and the others in the High Chateau neighborhood where the fire started, authorities announced Tuesday. Other structures, such as barns, trailers and campers, also were lost, but crews have not determined whether people were living in them, Mikesell said.
Crew members on the fire doubled Tuesday, from 205 to 400. Help has come from Fremont, Douglas, El Paso, Park, Jefferson and Chaffee counties, authorities said.
With as many as seven fires burning in Colorado, the number of firefighters is fluid, said Todd Pechota, incident commander of the federal Type 1 Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.
Crews worked hard to secure fire lines, protect structures, stop the line from growing, mop up hot spots and patrol the burn area south of the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument to ensure no one got in.
“Things look good,” Pechota said. “We’re continuing to make progress.”
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Mikesell added.
Several hot spots reignited and had to be extinguished Tuesday, Pechota said.
“I’m happy there’s a little containment,” evacuee Tara Jensen said. “I’m hoping it’s not false hope. We know it’s still burning and dancing on the ridge we can see from our house.”
The next road to open likely will be Teller County Road 11. Another community meeting will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Florissant Fire Station, at 2606 U.S. 24.
Thursday, residents of areas that have been burned, damaged or have had power and gas shut off can go to a community assessment center at Summit Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and obtain a resident pass to re-enter their homes, once that’s deemed safe, county Administrator Sheryl Decker said.
Officials from health and human services and from veteran services will be there, and dumpsters will be set up in neighborhoods without electricity so residents can dispose of spoiled food from refrigerators and freezers, she said.
Ricky Chipman said he was so shaken when he fled the home he inherited from his father three years ago, he didn’t bring essentials — or his father’s ashes.
“It’s really emotional,” Chipman said. “If I lose that place, I lose him.”
The fire’s cause has not been determined, Mikesell said.
But rumors are making the rounds. Dan Disharoon said he heard maybe a chainsaw in use sparked the blaze.
“I’m pretty sure it was human-caused,” Disharoon said.
Some speculate that residents living off the grid in makeshift shelters were responsible.
To help curb the possibility of more wildland fires, Mikesell announced new Stage 3 fire restrictions for the county, prompting applause from residents at Tuesday’s fire briefing. The heightened limitations ban using propane barbecues, gas stoves or lanterns, smoking outdoors, pellet stoves, natural gas-fueled warming fires and electric stoves, as well as fireworks, campfires, barbecuing on charcoal grills, tossing cigarette butts outside and target shooting on public land.
Mikesell said his office has adopted a “zero tolerance” policy for people disobeying fire restrictions.
Anyone caught in violation could be fined up to $1,000 and could face jail time.
“We are actively writing tickets for campfires, charcoal grills, smoking cigarettes,” Mikesell said Monday. “We’re concerned about fireworks now with the holiday.”
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.