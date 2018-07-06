The last evacuees from the hardest hit areas of Teller County got their first glimpse Friday of the damage wrought by the High Chateau fire, which was nearly fully contained after burning more than 1,400 acres.
Residents of the High Chateau and Highland Meadows area were allowed to return home Friday morning, giving them a chance to see if their homes and other property survived the blaze that began June 29. At least 10 homes and an unknown number of barns, other outbuildings, campers and vehicles were burned in the fire.
Only residents with a vehicle pass were able to re-enter the evacuated area. Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said he wanted to give people time to see the damage and get settled before the public is allowed into the neighborhoods.
The 1,423-acre fire was 95 percent contained Friday evening, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team. Rain and lower temperatures Thursday afternoon and evening contributed to the progress, officials said.
The neighborhoods opened Friday were: Eagle Crest, Chateau West, Highland Meadows, Dome Rock Ranch, Chaparral Trail, Living Forest Estate, High Chateau Ranch, Sangre De Cristo View and Sunrise Ridge Ranch.
All county roads surrounding the fire are open to the public, including Teller County roads 1 and 11, the two main roads impacted by the flames.
Spring Creek
The Spring Creek fire in southern Colorado near La Veta and Fort Garland is not expected to be fully contained until July 31. Enough progress has been made, however, that U.S. 160 at La Veta Pass will reopen in both directions at 2 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said Friday.
Heavy smoke and poor visibility from the fire, the third-largest wildfire in Colorado at more than 105,000 acres, forced the highway to close June 27.
Colorado 69 will remain closed from mile marker 5 near Walsenburg to the Huerfano/Custer County line at mile marker 42, but residents can pass through with a proof of residence.
Colorado 12 will also remain closed in both directions from County Road 420 in La Veta to the summit of Cuchara Pass at mile marker 22.5.
Shortly after CDOT announced the highway would be reopened, Huerfano County lifted evacuations for some residents.
A flash flood watch was in place for the second day in a row Friday.
Up to an inch of rain fell on the burn area, turning the tree-leaping behemoth into a smoldering, crawling wildfire that consumed only about 2,000 acres overnight.
“We still have fire creeping on the ground but we don’t have a lot of the tree torch activities,” said Lisa McNee, fire spokeswoman. “That was really good. It didn’t extinguish the fire. It kept the fire from running.”
As of Thursday evening, the fire had destroyed 132 homes in the Forbes Park neighborhood in Costilla County.
Lake Christine f i re
A quickly growing wildfire started near Basalt in Eagle County on Tuesday night, destroying three homes and forcing 2,000 people to evacuate, according to InciWeb. As of Friday, the fire had grown to 5,263 acres with no containment.
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office disspelled rumors about ICE agents being at evacuation centers.
“#LakeChristineFire Rumors of ICE officers outside shelters is false,” the sheriff’s office tweeted in Spanish.
Weston f i re
The Weston Pass fire sparked June 28 from a lightning strike and remained at 12,902 acres and 32 percent containment Friday morning with nearly 600 people working to suppress it.
416 fire
The 416 fire near Durango remained at 54,129 acres and 46 percent containment, helped in part by rain and higher humidity, fire officials said.
As of Thursday, the cost of fighting the fire, which started June 1, was estimated at $28.9 million.
Burro f i re
The 4,593-acre Burro fire, west of the 416 fire, was 40 percent contained.
Sugarloaf fire
The Sugarloaf fire was sparked June 28 by a lightning strike in Arapaho National Forest near Fraser. It has burned 1,245 acres and is 20 percent contained, according Sugarloaf fire spokespeople.
“This fire is a different bird, if you will,” said information officer John Nichols.
“The bug kill from 20 years ago is so dangerous, it has presented a huge hazard for fire fighters.”
Chedsey f i re
The 45-acre Chedsey fire sparked June 30 in Routt National Forest near Walden. Crews have contained 75 percent of the fire.
The Associated Press and The Gazette’s Ellie Mulder contributed to this report.