TELLER COUNTY • With the High Chateau fire to cost more than $1 million, Teller County officials have secured a Federal Management Assistance Grant that will reimburse 75 percent of qualifying expenses, County Commissioner Norman Steen said.
The county has a fire contingency fund, “but there’s never enough money,” Steen said Tuesday.
The federal grant, combined with state and county money, will cover the expenses for firefighting crews, air tankers, bulldozers, food, portable showers, staff time and other expenses, said Todd Pechota, incident commander of the federal Type 1 Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team, which is overseeing the High Chateau fire.
The fire’s estimated cost as of 5 p.m. Monday was $900,000, Pechota said.
With wildland fire experience, including the devastating Hayman fire in 2002, Teller County residents have “made a lot of preparations,” said Steen, one of three at-large commissioners.
“We understand wildfires. We understand the seriousness, the preparedness,” he said. “It’s one of the reasons we’ve not been hit as hard.”
The first 911 report of smoke came at 12:03 p.m. Friday, Sheriff Jason Mikesell said.
And at 12:04 p.m., the chief of the Four Mile Fire Protection District, Jack Lowe, radioed that he was responding.
At 12:07 p.m., he requested assistance from the Cripple Creek Fire Department, and at 12:15 p.m., Lowe was on the scene.
And he has been working the fire ever since, Mikesell said Tuesday.
“The faster you can get people on the scene, the more homes you can get saved,” the sheriff said. “That’s an amazing response time.”
Still, the High Chateau fire, which has destroyed at least seven homes, is “tragic,” Steen said. “It’s hard to describe it any other way than that.”
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.