Starting Thursday, residents of areas that have been burned, damaged or have had power and gas shut off can go to a community assessment center at Summit Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and obtain a resident pass to re-enter their homes, once that’s deemed safe.

Dumpsters will be set up in neighborhoods without electricity so residents can dispose of spoiled food from refrigerators and freezers.

Residents looking to reconnect with pets should call Animal Control at 719-687-9652.

An evacuation shelter is still operating at Cripple Creek High School, 410 N. B Street.