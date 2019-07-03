Lake Pueblo State Park's Rock Canyon Swim Beach will be closed below the dam over the Fourth of July weekend "after a routine water quality test revealed unusually high bacteria levels," Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Wednesday.
The beach is the only part of the lake where swimming is allowed.
"No one was on the swim beach Wednesday afternoon when the closure was announced," a news release says. "Typically, Rock Canyon is open Thursday through Mondays."
Park staff will monitor the water quality daily, the release says.
Follow-up test results are expected early next week, after which a decision will be made to either reopen the beach or extend the closure.
CPW and CDPHE rules say that "the natural swimming area at Rock Canyon, which sits along the Arkansas River, must be closed any time a test sample shows greater than 235 E-coli per 100 ml," the release says.
The reason for the high bacteria levels is unknown, but Park Manager Monique Mullis suggested that recent rain and high river flows from snowmelt runoff washed contaminants into the swim beach.
"We realize that right before the Fourth of July holiday is a terrible time for this to happen and for the beach to be closed," Mullis said in the release. "But we will not take chances on the health and safety of our visitors."
Anyone with questions can call the park at 719-561-9320.