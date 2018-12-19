Gladys West, a mathematician who played a major role in the invention of GPS, was inducted into the Air Force Space and Missile Pioneers Hall of Fame earlier this month. The ceremony was held in the 87-year-old's honor at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
West was among the "Hidden Figures" who did computing for the U.S. military in the 1950s and '60s - an era before electronic systems. Her induction into the hall of fame is one of the Air Force's highest honors.
