Air Force Space Command Vice Commander Lt. Gen. DT Thompson delivers presents Dr. Gladys West with an award as she is inducted into the Air Force Space and Missile Pioneers Hall of Fame. (Photo by Adrian Cadiz)
Gladys West, a mathematician who played a major role in the invention of GPS, was inducted into the Air Force Space and Missile Pioneers Hall of Fame earlier this month. The ceremony was held in the 87-year-old's honor at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

West was among the "Hidden Figures" who did computing for the U.S. military in the 1950s and '60s - an era before electronic systems. Her induction into the hall of fame is one of the Air Force's highest honors.

