Gov. John Hickenlooper says accusations that he violated state law with his travels are “frivolous.”
In a 15-page response to the state Independent Ethics Commission, posted by Colorado Public Radio late Wednesday, Hickenlooper says the commission should dismiss the false claims.
The complaint was filed by the Public Trust Institute, a nonprofit formed a few days earlier by Frank McNulty, who was the Republican House speaker in 2011 and 2012.
McNulty and the Democratic governor were often at odds over policy.
The Oct. 12 complaint said Hickenlooper traveled the globe in private jets and stayed in expensive hotels paid for by businesses in violation of state ethics laws established under Amendment 41, passed by voters in 2006.
Under the amendment and other state laws, officials cannot accept gifts worth more than $59, with some exceptions.
McNulty alleged that Hickenlooper flew on private jets "owned by for-profit corporations both domestically and internationally and illegally accepted luxury hotel accommodations and expensive travel expenses from corporations.”
The governor's response says he “at no time” violated “the letter or spirit of Amendment 41.”
Referring to “the frivolous nature of the allegations," it says, "We anticipate the matter will be resolved quickly and in our favor.”
Hickenlooper's response says he either paid for the trips, traveled on state business or was on private or personal business exempted from the ethics laws.
In passing Amendment 41, it says, voters “allowed those who are in public service to attend to their families and attend events of special significance … under the same terms that any other person might do so.”
A trip to Dallas to officiate at the wedding of Kimbal Musk, brother of Elon Musk, was an honorarium for his services at the wedding, the response says.
“The Governor (paid) for certain expenses about which ethical concerns were raised (in McNulty’s complaint),” it says. “The State paid for certain others that pertained to State business. And, as is permitted by law, personal friends absorbed a limited universe of other such costs.”
When the complaint was filed, Hickenlooper’s office called it a “political stunt” by the Public Trust Institute and said its timing was aimed at influencing the Nov. 6 midterm election.
The ethics commission determined Oct. 23 that McNulty’s complaint was “non-frivolous,” and it would investigate. It gave Hickenlooper 30 days to respond.
Monday, before Hickenlooper's reponse, ethics commissioner Bill Leone said the panel likely would move quickly, beginning work on the complaint at its next meeting Dec. 17.
The commission member who will serve as hearing officer has not been selected. That somewhat judicial role includes running the hearing.
Hickenlooper appointed two of the five commission members: Leone, in 2013, and Elizabeth Krupa in August.
In addition, Leone, Krupa and commission Chairwoman April Jones all have contributed to Hickenlooper’s election campaigns — all before they were appointed to the commission.
The controversy comes as Hickenlooper, who is term-limited and leaves office in January, has been exploring a potential presidential run in 2020. He has been traveling the country for political appearances and speaking engagements.
The fact that Hickenlooper leaves office in several weeks is a complicating factor for the ethics panel.
