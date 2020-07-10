Here's a look at some face mask regulations around Colorado amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ASPEN
Required areas: Aspen City Council mandated masks be worn inside public areas and outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible.
Who: People older than 2
End date: July 15
Penalty: First offense, $50 fine
BOULDER
Required areas: Boulder City Council mandated masks be worn inside public areas and on outdoor on patios and in courtyards.
Who: Those with written medical permission are exempt.
End date: Indefinite
Penalty: Business that do not comply can be shut down.
BOULDER COUNTY
Required areas: Boulder County mandated masks be worn inside public areas and outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible.
Who: People older than 12
End date: Indefinite
Penalty: $5,000 fine and up to one year in jail.
DENVER
Required areas: Mayor Michael Hancock mandated masks be worn inside public areas and outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible.
Who: People older than 2
End date: Indefinite
Penalty: First offense, fines up to $999
---
RELATED:
Polis scolds Texans, Arizonans who don't wear masks when visiting Colorado
El Paso County a holdout on making wearing masks in public mandatory
---
ENGLEWOOD
Required areas: Englewood City Council ordered masks be worn inside public areas and when taking public transportation.
Who: People older than 6
End date: Indefinite
Penalty: First offense, $15 fine
FORT COLLINS
Required areas: Fort Collins City Manager Darin Atteberr ordered masks be worn inside public areas, when taking public transportation, and when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible except for banks and pawnshops.
Who: People older than 10
End date: Indefinite
Penalty: Fine up to $3,000
GLENWOOD SPRINGS
Required areas: Glenwood Springs City Council mandated masks be worn inside public areas and outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible.
Who: People older than 2
End date: Indefinite
Penalty: $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail
LAFAYETTE
Required areas: Lafayette City Council mandated masks be worn inside public areas and outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible.
Who: People older than 13
End date: Indefinite
Penalty: Possible fine
LARIMER COUNTY
Required areas: Larimer County mandated masks be worn inside public areas and outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible.
Who: People older than 2
End date: Indefinite
Penalty: Not specified
LOUISVILLE
Required areas: Louisville City Council mandated masks be worn inside public areas.
Who: People older than 2
End date: Aug. 30
Penalty: Court summons or losing business license
NORTHGLENN
Required areas: Northglenn City Council ordered masks be worn inside public areas except for banks and pawnshops.
Who: People older than 3
End date: Indefinite
Penalty: Not specified
ROUTT COUNTY
Required areas: Routt County Board of Commissioners mandated masks be worn inside businesses.
Who: No exemptions
End date: July 31
Penalty: $5,000 fine and up to 18 months in jail
SUMMIT COUNTY
Required areas: Summit County mandated masks be worn inside public areas and outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible.
End date: Indefinite
Penalty: $5,000 fine and up to 18 months in jail
SUPERIOR
Required areas: The town of Superior mandated masks be worn inside businesses.
Who: No exemptions
End date: Indefinite
Penalty: Not specified