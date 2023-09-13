Beginning Thursday, families and friends of fire fighters across the world will meet in Colorado Springs for the annual Fallen Fire Fighter remembrance ceremony at Memorial Park; a time to commemorate shared experience of the industry, and to remember those lost on the front lines.
Expected to be one of their biggest ceremonies yet, Here’s a list of scheduled events for this weekend's International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial remembrance ceremony in Colorado Springs.
Wednesday
Noon to 11 p.m.: A family greeting committee will be available at the Colorado Springs Airport, along with organized transportation from the airport to The Antlers hotel in downtown Colorado Springs.
Thursday
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.: The IAFF store will be open in the Summit III room at The Antlers.
8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Event information available at The Antlers.
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Family and Honor Guard registration at The Antlers.
9 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Shuttle available to the memorial site at Memorial Park, departing from outside the main lobby of The Antlers.
4 to 6 p.m.: Mandatory Honor Guard meeting at the memorial site.
Friday
7 a.m.: A shuttle from The Antlers to the memorial site at Memorial Park will depart outside of the hotel’s main lobby for the Honor Guard.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Honor Guard registration in the Heritage Ballroom at The Antlers.
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.: The International Association of Fire Fighters store will be open in the Summit III room at The Antlers.
8 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Transportation services available.
8 a.m. to 11 p.m.: A family greeting committee will be available at Colorado Springs Airport, along with organized transportation from the airport to The Antlers.
8 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Family information desk available at The Antlers.
9 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Shuttles available from The Antlers to memorial site.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Mandatory Honor Guard practice at memorial site.
4 to 6:30 p.m.: Family and friends gathering at Weidner Field featuring food, live music and games (open to the public).
8 p.m.: Massed Pipes and Drums Band parade will begin in front of Jack Quinn’s at 21 S. Tejon St. (open to the public).
Saturday
7 to 9:30 a.m.: Family breakfast buffet in the Heritage Ballroom at The Antlers (registration required).
7 a.m.: Honor Guard shuttle to Memorial Site.
8 a.m.: Mandatory Honor Guard practice at memorial site.
10 a.m.: Ride of Honor arrival scheduled at memorial site (open to the public).
8:30 to 10:30 a.m.: A family shuttle to the memorial service will depart in 20-minute intervals.
9 to 11 a.m.: Family information desk will be open in The Antlers lobby.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Memorial service scheduled at the Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial. Following the ceremony, a shuttle will take attendees back to their respective hotels in 20-minute intervals.
3 to 5 p.m.: IAFF store open in the Summit III room at The Antlers.
8 p.m.: Massed Pipes and Drums Band parade begins in front of Jack Quinn’s at 21 S. Tejon St.
Sunday
4 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Gray Line shuttle available to Colorado Springs Airport.
