Texas Medical Association's COVID-19 Task Force, a team of 15 physicians and medical experts, as well as the the association's Committee on Infectious Diseases, created a chart to help patients gauge their risk of contracting COVID-19 by ranking activities by their risk level, according to a post by the Texas Medical Association.
The chart ranks activities considered low risk, such as checking the mail and pumping gas, from low-moderate risk, moderate risk, moderate-high risk activities, all the way up to high risk activities such as working out at the gym or visiting a bar.
Even though Colorado is considered the state with the second most coronavirus restrictions, according to a WalletHub study, the average number of people testing positive for COVID-19 daily in El Paso County is rising and has exceeded highs set in April and May. That's why understanding the the spectrum of risk associated with different activities can be helpful to preventing the spread of the virus.
Texas Medical Association said it created the chart levels with the assumption that participants of each respective activity were taking the maximum safety precautions possible. Staying home is the safest option and when out of the house wearing a mask, frequently washing your hands, and keeping at least six feet of distance between others are important to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Texas Medical Association added.
Check out Texas Medical Association's chart to see the risk associated with various activities.