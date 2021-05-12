The 150th anniversary of Colorado Springs is on the horizon and the city is looking for residents to create floats for the birthday parade.
July 31's festivities kicks off with a parade downtown at 11 a.m. that highlights historical figures from the city's past.
City planners want local organizations to build floats that connect to people and events such as Zebulon Pike, General William Jackson Palmer, Nikola Tesla, the city's tuberculosis recovery centers and military presence.
John O'Donnell, an owner of the city's oldest special events frim, said eight to 10 floats are needed. So far, three organizations have entered.
The parade will also include historical vehicles, re-enactors, and high school bands.
"This is particular to our home town and we’re just trying to do it right," O'Donnell said.
O'Donnell said city officials are coordinating for the parade with county health officials to prevent the spread of coronavirus as the city celebrates.
The rest of the day's activities include a street festival between the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.
"We’re no longer a small town but we’re a town with an identity — a city with an identity," O'Donnell said.
To enter a float contact at the parade committee at 719-635-8803 and dial one or email director@csgrandprix.com.