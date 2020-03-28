Just like the coronavirus, the clapping started in the Chinese city of Wuhan. In mid-January, during the height of the infection there, social media posts recorded anonymous people shouting out “‘jiāyóu!” from their high-rise apartment buildings, which means “keep up the fight.”

Then the clapping and the cheers spread to the villages of northern Italy, to Milan, Madrid, Paris, London, and most recently, jumped the pond to Vancouver and Atlanta.

It happens at night, usually around 7 or 8 p.m.

Cabin-fevered people stuck in their apartments step out onto their balconies, open the windows, and begin to simultaneously clap for health care workers fighting the coronavirus.

The clapping has become a thing, a viral thing.

There have been sudden standing ovations in Istanbul, Buenos Aires and India, reports the Washington Post.

I’m hoping it’s not long until it happens here.

Just like firefighters and first responders were the heroes of 9/11, our caregivers are being recognized as the heroes of this harrowing hour, reporting to work while the rest of us shelter in place, risking their lives to care for the legions of potentially sick, the very sick and the dying.

Around the world, people on their balconies are clapping for emergency room doctors like Aaron Wolfe, who works at a Denver area hospital chain, and has urgently been posting on Facebook and Nextdoor in search of extra protective face masks. He’s also researching how to use one ventilator to provide oxygen to two patients at the same time in case we run out of ventilators.

They are clapping for doctors and nurses like those at UCHealth Memorial who put up three tents within 24 hours outside three UCHealth Emergency Departments, complete with internet, heat, exam rooms and movable work stations, to screen and triage people who come to the ED with respiratory symptoms. “You can approach this two different ways: You can panic and worry or you can get psyched up,” UCHealth RN Kailey Yost told a former Gazette reporter, Cary Vogrin. “This is our time to shine.”

They are clapping for the selfless, like the physicians at Colorado Center of Orthopedic Excellence in Colorado Springs who decided to forego their salaries to continue to keep and pay all employees during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are very fortunate to work for a group of doctors who are willing to sacrifice their own salaries to take care of us,” said Miyoko Green an Orthopedic Physician Assistant at the practice.

In Britain, millions of people came out on Thursday evening to cheer exhausted nurses, some wearing garbage bags, who are caring for those felled by the virus.

In Italy, the clapping was joined by the banging of pots, the playing of accordions, the waving of flags and the singing of arias from operas, the Post reported.

A viral video out of Atlanta, one of the hardest hit cities in America, shows residents from multiple apartment buildings yelling, clapping, whistling and cheering for their medical workers.

Our health care workers here in Colorado will soon need some of the same support from all of us. I heard from an emergency room doctor Friday in New York who is deathly afraid that hospitals are not adequately caring for their caregivers, that provider safety is being compromised. He said hospitals in New York are already critically short of masks, ventilators and other supplies, and he warned me not to be naïve that the problems won’t come to Colorado Springs. They are coming, and coming soon.

Dr. Michael Roshon, chief of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services' medical staff, told our reporter, Vinny Benedetto, that Colorado Springs still has time to keep hospitals from being overrun with sick coronavirus patients unable to get the lifesaving care they need, as has happened in Italy.

“We have examples of countries and cities that have done it," Dr. Roshon said.

But time is running short. Another one of our reporters, Evan Wyloge, reports on the front page of Sunday's paper that the number of positive cases in Colorado since the first case was confirmed on March 5 has nearly doubled every two days. The number of deaths has nearly doubled every three days, outpacing the rest of the country.

Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that in a worst-case-scenario, an estimated 33,200 Coloradans could die from the coronavirus by June 1. With a 60% increase in social distancing, the estimated number of deaths drops to 11,500, he said.

"We have about 900 ventilators in the state of Colorado," he added. "We need about 7,000. We have about 1,800 hospital beds ... we need about 5,000 ICU beds."

Our caregivers here need help and support.

And the messages of thanks may have already started in Colorado, too. Friday night, UChealth received a thank-you video from former Bronco quarterback Peyton Manning.

“Hey, this is Peyton Manning, and I want to send a message of heart-felt appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at UCHealth. You are all working endless hours to keep us safe and healthy, and I can’t even imagine how we would make it through this without you.”

As Peyton said in his video, our carers “have the gratitude of an entire community."

So some night soon around 8 p.m., you might consider going out on your porch or balcony and giving our newest American heroes a hearty round of applause. They're going to need it.