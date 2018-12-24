Looking for Santa Claus tonight? 

NORAD tracked him entering U.S. air space shortly after 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The tracker indicated that Santa arrived in Colorado after midnight. 

So where is he now? 

You can keep up with his whereabouts with NORAD's  Santa Tracker at www.noradsanta.org. 

Wondering when he'll get to your house? 

Turns out, that's one of the most common questions volunteers at the NORAD Santa Tracking Operations Center have received from kids around the world today. 

For that info, you can give them a call at 1-877-HI-NORAD. 

But you might not get through right away. They're busy. As of 8:40 p.m. Christmas Eve, volunteers has received more than 100,000 calls from kids around the world, and were expected to receive thousands more before the end of the night. 

If you want to keep up with Santa on Twitter follow @NORADSanta.

Here's a look inside and NORAD's Santa tracking headquarters: 

So how did the North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD, start tracking Santa Claus anyway? 

The tradition started back in 1955 when a Sears Christmas advertisement ran the wrong number in the Colorado Springs Gazette. The number was a direct line to the Continental Air Defense Command, a precursor to NORAD.

A few lucky Air Force officers ended up fielding calls from curious children, wondering where Santa was. In recent years on Christmas Eve, 1,500 volunteers staffed phones and computers at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. Over the course of 24 hours, they'd answer more than 150,000 phone calls to the hotline.

The services provided by these good Samaritans is extensive.

NORAD helping thousands of kids track Santa on Christmas Eve. How the job gets done.

"We gather them up early, they start at 4 a.m. on the 24th," said Canadian Navy Lt. Marco Chouinard, a NORAD Santa-tracking spokesman, in 2017. "After a quick briefing, they work in two-hour blocks."

Those two hours are packed full of festive frenzy.

In addition to answering 40 phone calls an hour, volunteers manage multimedia accounts and the Santa tracker website.

"The numbers keep on growing," said Chouinard. "Last year was a new record."

