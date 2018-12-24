Santa's whereabouts are being tracked across the world by volunteers at NORAD Santa Tracking Operations Center until midnight on Christmas Eve. December 24, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Turns out, that's one of the most common questions volunteers at the NORAD Santa Tracking Operations Center have received from kids around the world today.
For that info, you can give them a call at 1-877-HI-NORAD.
But you might not get through right away. They're busy. As of 8:40 p.m. Christmas Eve, volunteers has received more than 100,000 calls from kids around the world, and were expected to receive thousands more before the end of the night.
If you want to keep up with Santa on Twitter follow @NORADSanta.
Here's a look inside and NORAD's Santa tracking headquarters:
Canadians Eileen Browner and her husband Petty Officer Robert Browner with the Canadian Royal Navy were two of the more than 1500 volunteers that answered phone calls from children all over the world. The annual NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center at Peterson Air Force Base on Christmas Eve. The two most frequently asked questions are "Where is Santa right now?" and "When will he get to my house?" (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Jordan Bremer was one of the more than 1500 volunteers that answered phone calls from children all over the world. The annual NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center at Peterson Air Force Base on Christmas Eve. Bremer has made this an annual event for the last 15 years. The two most frequently asked questions are "Where is Santa right now?" and "When will he get to my house?" (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
CWO Kenlyn Evelyn was one of the more than 1500 volunteers that answered phone calls from children all over the world. The annual NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center at Peterson Air Force Base on Christmas Eve. The two most frequently asked questions are "Where is Santa right now?" and "When will he get to my house?" (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Kids can email in their questions to NORAD Santa Tracking Operations Center on Monday, December 24, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Kids can email in their questions to NORAD Santa Tracking Operations Center on Monday, December 24, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Volunteers can write down their "gem" questions and responses from kids for others to enjoy. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
So how did the North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD, start tracking Santa Claus anyway?
The tradition started back in 1955 when a Sears Christmas advertisement ran the wrong number in the Colorado Springs Gazette. The number was a direct line to the Continental Air Defense Command, a precursor to NORAD.
A few lucky Air Force officers ended up fielding calls from curious children, wondering where Santa was. In recent years on Christmas Eve, 1,500 volunteers staffed phones and computers at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. Over the course of 24 hours, they'd answer more than 150,000 phone calls to the hotline.
The services provided by these good Samaritans is extensive.