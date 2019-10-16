Brace yourself for a weekend of wild weather in Colorado.
Wednesday will bring mostly warm temperatures before a cold front takes over. Snow will be falling throughout the weekend across parts of central and northern Colorado.
According to a report from OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz, snow is expected to hit the central and northern mountains starting Thursday evening into Friday, unleashing 1 to 5 inches of snow in higher elevations. Expect a warm day Saturday before a strong cold front sweeps through northern Colorado, dropping up to 6 inches or more of snow Saturday evening through Monday midday. The Front Range is also likely to catch some of the flakes through this period.
Here’s a look at the key differences between a blizzard warning, winter storm warning, and winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service.
What does a winter storm watch and warning mean? When should I take action? Learn this and more this week @NWSBoulder! #cowx #wintersafety pic.twitter.com/fjnJXRFIIv— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 15, 2019
If you’re headed to the mountains this weekend, prepare for cold weather. Snow-covered roads and limited visibility are expected.
Colorado’s new traction law is in effect from September to May. Here’s what you need to know for your winter travels.