The mountains outside Gothic, Colo., are covered in snow Thursday, June, 27, 2019. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE

Brace yourself for a weekend of wild weather in Colorado.

Wednesday will bring mostly warm temperatures before a cold front takes over. Snow will be falling throughout the weekend across parts of central and northern Colorado.

According to a report from OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz, snow is expected to hit the central and northern mountains starting Thursday evening into Friday, unleashing 1 to 5 inches of snow in higher elevations. Expect a warm day Saturday before a strong cold front sweeps through northern Colorado, dropping up to 6 inches or more of snow Saturday evening through Monday midday. The Front Range is also likely to catch some of the flakes through this period.

Here’s a look at the key differences between a blizzard warning, winter storm warning, and winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service.

If you’re headed to the mountains this weekend, prepare for cold weather. Snow-covered roads and limited visibility are expected.

Colorado’s new traction law is in effect from September to May. Here’s what you need to know for your winter travels.

