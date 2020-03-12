Fears over the coronavirus have led to Pikes Peak region schools closing, the cancellation of a downtown holiday parade and public health officials ramping up cleaning measures across El Paso County.
Here's a look at impacts around Colorado Springs and the region.
Schools
• Woodland Park School District RE-2 is beginning spring break one week early as a preventive measure, according to a Thursday letter to parents. The district will be closed March 16-30, with classes resuming March 31. Classes will be held Friday.
• Colorado Springs District 11 said in a statement Thursday evening that it would extend its schools' spring break an extra five weekdays, giving students March 16-27 off in an "attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 infection."
Shortly after District 11's announcement, a news release stated that all Pikes Peak region schools will be closed from March 16-27.
• A University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student met the criteria to be screened for the coronavirus and is awaiting results of the test, campus spokesman Jared Verner said Thursday.
The student, who has not been identified by age or grade, is self-isolating, he said.
Verner would not say whether the student lives in a dorm on campus or off campus.
Meanwhile, the campus of more than 12,000 students is winding down in anticipation of spring break. The last day of classes is March 20, and after the hiatus, teaching will be modified to online only.
• A UCCS statement Thursday announced that all large athletic events will be canceled through April 6 and all large arts events through April 30 "to increase social distancing and reduce the transmission of COVID-19."
The events will be rescheduled if possible, the statement said, and any tickets purchased will be refunded.
The cancellation included all home and away athletic games and the national Indoor Track and Field Championship this weekend in Alabama.
• The U.S. Air Force Academy will shut its doors to visitors beginning Friday at 5 p.m. as a precautionary measure against the virus, a statement said Thursday.
"There are no reported cases of COVID-19 on the academy; however, USAFA leadership will continue to evaluate the situation and take risk-based measures to safeguard our base community as well as our visitors," the academy statement said.
Wednesday, the academy closed its athletic events to spectators.
• The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued guidelines for emergency school or child care closure Thursday.
Among the state-ordered criteria for schools is a 72-hour closure for a single case of COVID-19 in a student or staff member. The closure would be for cleaning and social distancing.
Three confirmed cases within a 30-day period would require a 14-day closure.
Churches
• First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., canceled Sunday services, as well as choir participation, according to a letter sent to congregants Thursday. Clergy will lead a worship service at 11 a.m. for live broadcast and livestream the service. The church building will be open during the week, and smaller events will be held. The Church of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday that it was suspending gatherings at churches worldwide.
Economic Impact
• Pikes Peak region governments are working to prevent coronavirus spread — ramping up cleaning of public spaces and planning for the possible closure of public buildings, while at the same time facing unknown economic repercussions.
Mayor John Suthers said it was impossible to know how much the city might suffer economically because of the virus but officials planned to keep promoting the city as a summer tourism destination.
“We don’t want the city of Colorado Springs to shut down, circumstances do not call for that,” he said.
The city and county will receive federal assistance to help respond to the virus, including a portion of $9.8 million the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated for Colorado. But Suthers couldn't say during a news conference Thursday how much federal assistance the city might receive.
• The El Pomar Foundation announced Wednesday that $1 million would be allocated to a Colorado Assistance Fund to support communities affected by the coronavirus.
The funds will be used to give immediate aid to "nonprofit organizations or government entities supporting access to appropriate health care and meeting basic human needs such as food access, rent and utilities assistance, and emergency services for individuals and communities impacted by the virus," a foundation news release said.
The last time the El Pomar Foundation created an emergency assistance fund was during the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the statement said.
Clean Public Spaces
• Mountain Metropolitan Transit is cleaning its buses and other vehicles every day with hospital-grade disinfectants, said Vicki McCann a spokeswoman for the city's transit division. Staff members are wiping down seats, steering wheels, handles, buckles, pull cords and other high-touch areas, she said.
The city of Colorado Springs is placing new hand sanitation dispensers at city facilities, such as community centers. Employees are being trained on actions to help prevent the spread of the disease, said Jamie Fabos, a spokeswoman for the city.
El Paso County has increased the potency of cleaning products and increased the frequency of cleaning at highly trafficked buildings, such as the Citizens Service Center, El Paso County Combined Courts and Centennial Hall, said Ryan Parsell, a spokesman for the county.
Contingency Plans
• El Paso County Public Health is preparing to open a mobile clinic to treat those with coronavirus if necessary, said Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for the department.
County officials are planning to help slow the spread of coronavirus should an infected person visit a highly trafficked public office, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, by determining how those spaces would be partially or fully closed for cleaning, county Commissioner Mark Waller said.
Shutting down a building, such as the El Paso County Combined Courts, would have major ripple effects that officials are planning for, even though Wednesday they didn't foresee a need for those closures, he said.
“Those are things we need to be thinking about and planning for,” Waller said.
Protecting Employees
• County commissioners unanimously approved a measure Thursday to allow employees to take sick leave that they have not yet earned to help ensure the illness isn’t spread, Parsell said. Employees will be allowed to take 80 hours of sick leave once they have exhausted all of their existing paid time off, he said.
“The No. 1 most important thing that someone can do is to not come to work (if they're sick),” Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said on Wednesday.
The city is preparing to allow employees to work from home and allowing them to hold conference calls instead of in-person meetings, Fabos said.
Correctional Facilities
• The Colorado Department of Corrections is barring visits to inmates in the state’s prison in a measure to cut down on the risk of COVID-19 transmissions.
So far, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus, and prison officials say they are trying to keep it that way.
“Anytime we make these types of changes to operations, we are acutely aware of the impact it has on those who work and live in our facilities as well as their loved ones, and we do our best to lessen the impact as much as possible,” prisons chief Dean Williams said in a statement.
The agency is looking into providing video visits and expanding the amount of phone time to help inmates stay connected. Visits with lawyers are permitted but will be “noncontact visits.”
Colorado prisons house roughly 20,000 inmates, according to a 2018 report by the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice.
• The El Paso County jail is not limiting visitors to the facility, but will provide guidance on preventive measures for inmates, workers and volunteers, said Sgt. Deborah Mynatt, a spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Those who feel sick were told not to visit the jail, Mynatt said. If a significant number of jail staff becomes sick with the virus, the jail will initiate “an emergency-manning contingency plan” until they can return to work, she said.
Jail staff will monitor and isolate inmates showing symptoms in the medical unit and if necessary, quarantine them throughout the facility, Mynatt said. Depending on the severity of symptoms, an inmate will be treated at the medical facility or at a hospital, she said.
At the El Paso County jail, staff are cleaning door handles, phones and other areas handled by inmates and staff more frequently, Mynatt said.
Pikes Peak Region Events
• The St. Patrick’s Day Parade was cancelled Thursday to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus among the expected 20,000 to 25,000 attendees Saturday.
“We don’t want someone picking it up from down there and laying it at our feet. We are going to take a hit, but we have to,” event organizer John O’Donnell said. The associated Saturday morning St. Patrick’s Day Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral has also been canceled.
O’Donnell said he hopes to hold a Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Parade in September.
Mayor John Suthers said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution, not because of a heightened public health risk and residents should not panic. He encouraged healthy people to go about their daily lives and continue to support small businesses.
“The downtown merchants are going to get hit hard. This is a big event for them,” he said.
• The Space Symposium has suffered a blow with travel restrictions ordered by the White House in response to coronavirus.
A ban that begins Friday cuts out a slew of European nations that planned to send delegations to the annual space gathering, set to begin March 30 at The Broadmoor.
Cancellation of the symposium would be a big blow economically to the Pikes Peak region. It draws more than 14,000 attendees and packs The Broadmoor while filling up hotels around the Pikes Peak region.
• Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College canceled some theater shows and museum events.
The FAC will cancel or postpone all large events until at least April 17. Staff hopes to resume performances after that date, in which case tickets can be transferred to the new dates. If this isn't possible or patrons can't attend the new date, refunds will be offered.
• Ent Center for the Arts at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs has canceled or postponed all performances scheduled through April 30, including "An Iliad," which was scheduled to open Thursday; "Hair," the UCCS student production also scheduled to open Thursday; Spanish Harlem Orchestra's concert on March 20; Meow Meow on April 17; and "Passion Play," set to open April 23.
Recreation
• Aspen Snowmass ski resort officials announced Thursday that ski slopes would remain open.
In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis said the high country was the “tipping point” of community spread in Colorado and urged older people and those with underlying health issues to stay away.
Snowmass reiterated the governor's call in its letter to guests. “But skiing is our passion, as it is with most of you,” the message went on, “so at this time we plan to keep the lifts operating through the spring.”
Resort officials said they were “working diligently to minimize risks and address concerns of guests, employees, partners and the community.” That included removing restaurant seats to increase spacing. Gondola cabins, officials said, were being disinfected daily, and only related parties or singles were being loaded.
In an email to The Gazette, a spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment said outdoor activities were among “casual activities” with a lower risk of transmission.
Politics
• President Donald Trump has canceled a planned trip to Denver on Friday to attend a high-dollar fundraiser with U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, the White House said Wednesday night.
"Out of an abundance of caution from the coronavirus outbreak, the president has decided to cancel his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, following the president's televised address to the nation about the growing pandemic.
The Friday fundraising luncheon, with ticket prices topping out at $100,000 per couple, would have been Trump's second campaign visit to Colorado in just over three weeks.
The Gazette's Mary Shinn, Olivia Prentzel, Ernest Luning, Debbie Kelley, Tom Roeder, Doug Fitzgerald, Seth Boster and Jennifer Mulson contributed to this report.