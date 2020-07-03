Virus Outbreak Colorado

A shopper wears a surgical mask while pushing her purchases to her vehicle outside a Safeway grocery store during a statewide stay-at-home order in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Friday, March 27, 2020, in Evergreen, Colo. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

DENVER — According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), there are currently seven active COVID-19 outbreaks at grocery stores across Colorado.

As Colorado continues to watch cases spike in neighboring states, 9NEWS has received a number of questions regarding mask policies for grocery shoppers.

With Executive Order D 2020 1110, Gov. Jared Polis required all essential workers, including those working in grocery stores, to wear a mask when at work. The order also allowed "businesses to refuse service to customers who are not wearing a mask," a spokesperson for Polis told 9NEWS.

Since the state does not mandate customers wear a mask, it's up to local municipalities to pass ordinances if they are so inclined. Denver, for example, requires shoppers wear a mask indoors. 

Safeway

"Throughout this pandemic, the health and safety of our associates and everyone who walks through our doors has been our top priority. We require our associates and vendors to wear masks and expect that our customers follow all applicable local and state regulations with respect to face coverings for their protection and for that of our employees. We have signs posted in all of our stores with this message. Safeway offers curbside/drive up & go and home delivery service as an alternative for customers who do not want to go into the store."

King Soopers

"To help keep our associates and customers safe, we require all associates to wear a facial covering and we are providing masks to every associate, every shift. We also request all customers to wear a mask while shopping in our stores – or alternatively use our e-commerce services like pickup or delivery.

