The gates at Garden of the Gods opened late Monday because of heavy snowfall that accumulated on the park’s roadways over the weekend, a parks official said Tuesday.
The park opens at 5 a.m. every day, said Scott Abbott, regional parks supervisor.
But, he said Tuesday, “The park did not open yesterday morning until about 8:30 because our crews were in there plowing and sanding the roads. The snow came in with really weird timing Sunday night and going into a holiday day (Veterans Day), when we were short on staffing.”
The gates opened at 5 a.m. Tuesday and, barring more heavy snow, will open at that time daily, he said.
Nine to 10 inches of snow fell around Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.