The Colorado State Patrol in Castle Rock is reporting multiple crashes, involving as many as 20 vehicles, on Interstate 25 in the Monument Hill area, and other crashes are starting to roll in across northern El Paso County.
It's unknown how many lanes of traffic are blocked.
There are "heavy snow squalls" in the area, patrol tweeted. "Expect delays and slow down please."
Meteorologists with Gazette news partner KKTV previously forecast minor accumulations along the I-25 corridor with up to 1 inch expected in the Monument and Black Forest area. Additional chances for precipitation and gusty winds will continue into the evening.
Heavy snow has subsided in the area for now, but "another wave is on the way," meteorologist Jordan Sherman warned.
Heavy snow has let up in Monument...for now. Another wave is on the way #cowx pic.twitter.com/UQMWzisMU2— Jordan Sherman (@JShermanwx) January 18, 2019
The crashes came minutes after other agencies had been warning about adverse weather in the area.
MULTIPLE CRASHES. I-25We have multiple crashes working near Greenland, between MP 167 and MP 170.Heavy snow squalls. Expect delays, and slow down please.— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) January 18, 2019
The Falcon Fire Department tweeted, "Snow is falling fast, especially in northern El Paso County. Roads are already becoming icy - gets worse the further north you travel."
The Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District soon after tweeted, "Road conditions have deteriorated quickly here in Monument and along the Palmer Divide! Please use caution and watch out for our crews!"
-12:47 p.m. - Traction law is in place in Teller County on Highway 67 from Divide to Cripple Creek.
Teller County has winter driving conditions with traction law for Hwy67 from Divide to Cripple Creek. Must have snow tires or chains. CMV must chain up. Drive safely! pic.twitter.com/udI4Y5ebvY— CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) January 18, 2019
- 12:35 p.m. - CDOT will be closing Monarch Pass about 5 p.m. Friday for avalanche control work, the Colorado State Patrol in Canon City reported on Twitter.
- 12:31 p.m. - Vehicles are "slowly making it up the hill" on I-25 at Monument Hill where multiple crashes have been reported, according to the city's traffic management center.
- 12:21 p.m. - Shoup Road in Black Forest is open again, according to Fire Department.
-12:16 p.m. - Aurora Police Department now on accident alert, meaning if you are involved in a crash there without serious injuries or suspected substance abuse, drivers should exchange information and report online or call later.
-12:12 p.m. - Douglas County Sheriff's Office asking drivers to avoid driving south of Castle Rock, if possible, because of conditions.
#HeadsUp Please be careful if you have to drive today. The storm has caused lots of traffic problems south of Castle Rock. @dcsheriff is on #AccidentAlert as is @CSP_CastleRock Slow down and increase your following distance. It’s not good out there! pic.twitter.com/P5kn5Mn8id— DCSO Traffic (@DCSOTraffic) January 18, 2019
- 12:00 p.m. - Colorado Springs police are calling I-25 north of the city "a mess" and advising drivers to consider using Highway 83 as an alternative. But news agency KOAA is reporting a serious crash blocking traffic on Highway 83 near Benet Lane, north of Black Forest.
It's a mess north of Colorado Springs on I-25! Consider Hwy 83 as an alternate route. https://t.co/fmZNDFoGu3— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) January 18, 2019
- 11:50 a.m. - Multiple semi-trailers stuck on I-25 at Monument Hill are blocking all northbound lanes of Highway 105.
NB I-25 on Monument Hill, multiple semi trucks stuck blocking all NB lanes north of Hwy 105.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) January 18, 2019
-11:45 a.m. - A reporter with KOAA news is advising drivers not to use Beacon Lite Road as a detour around the back-up on I-25, at Monument Hill. "Trucks that tried are stuck," reporter Zach Thaxton tweeted.
-11:41 a.m. - The Colorado Springs Police Department is on accident alert, meaning drivers involved in minor crashes without injury or suspected substance use abuse should exchange information and report online or call later.
- 11:40 a.m. - Traction laws are in place on U.S. 24 between Robinhood Drive and 3rd Street just west of Divide, according to The Colorado Department of Transportation.
- 11:20 a.m. - The Black Forest Fire Department is reporting Shoup Road closed between Herring and Holmes roads due to ice and snow. (Road has been reopened)