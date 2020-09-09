Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.