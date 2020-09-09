Between 8 and 14 inches of heavy, wet snow carpeted sections of the Cameron Peak fire on Wednesday morning, stalling the growth of the state's fifth-largest fire.
The late-summer storm delivered a window of opportunity for crews battling the blaze west of Fort Collins, which remains at 102,596 acres, the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team said.
With the help of 228 additional firefighters — bringing the size of the force fighting the fire to 1,057 — crews worked on bolstering containment lines in a bid to gain headway on the blaze, which remains 4% contained.
Crews also used the snow to take the offensive by extinguishing spots of smoke and flames around the fire's perimeter.
While the snow adds moisture to the vegetation it can also pose additional challenges for firefighters.
"Some of the roads are impassable," said Paul Bruggink, a spokesman for incident management team. "It adds in another layer of complication."
Dead trees crushed under the weight of the snow can also fall and create hazards for firefighters, Bruggink said. In some cases, the snow can pile up on logs and dead trees while the fire, undeterred by weather, still smolders underneath.
Despite progress crews made during the snow, it will not be enough put an end to the fire as temperatures are expected to approach the 70s with sunny skies by the end of the week, officials said.
As the heat returns, logs and dead trees will start to dry out and continue the fuel the fire. Some areas could even reignite, Bruggink said.
Damage assessment teams plan to survey the damage to structures around Highway 14 on Thursday and evaluate structures around Monument Gulch later this week. But access may be limited due to fallen trees and power lines, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
Mandatory evacuation were still in place for parts of Larimer County. Read more about evacuation details here.