A storm expected to drop up to two feet of snow across the mountains this weekend arrived Friday morning, causing several road closures and delays.
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at mile marker 176 near Vail, Colorado Department of Transportation reported. It was unclear when the lanes would reopen.
Skiers headed to the mountains for the weekend were greeted with near whiteout conditions. Loveland Pass was closed as heavy snow began to cover the roads.
BIG SNOW continues in the Colorado Mountains with 2-3 feet total possible by the end of the weekend. Here is the scene from @LovelandSkiArea as skiers are flooding in! Highway 6 over Loveland Pass is closed due to avalanche mitigation #cowx pic.twitter.com/qSmci884Ma— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) December 13, 2019
Forecasters with the National Weather Service predict between 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible in the eastern Sawatch and Western Mosquito mountain ranges. Snow is expected to fall through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Travel in those areas could be "difficult to impossible" near the mountains. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility on the roads as wind gusts reach upward of 60 mph.
In Colorado Springs, there's a 20% chance of snow after 11 p.m. Saturday. Between 1 to 3 inches are likely to accumulate as snow continues to fall through Sunday, the weather service reported.
