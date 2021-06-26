Potentially heavy summer snowfall was forecast for Pikes Peak Saturday, possibly snarling one of the oldest car races in the United States.
The National Weather Service predicted a high chance for snow on the Pikes Peak summit over the weekend, where the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb track ends in a slog up the mountain, with a 7o percent chance of snowfall Saturday evening and 80 percent Sunday night.
Nevertheless, staff said the race, which kicks off at 7:30 a.m., would continue as planned.
"We're set to race as scheduled," event coordinator Lisa Haight said. "We won't cancel due to the weather."
The over 12-mile race, which takes place ever year on the last Sunday of June, began in 1912, making it the second oldest car race in the country.
The snowfall comes as heavy rains are forecast throughout southern Colorado over the weekend. In Colorado Springs, residents are expected to see thunderstorms on Sunday, and have a 70% chance of some form of precipitation.