It may be too soon for a full-blown monsoon, but heavy rains were forecast throughout southern Colorado until Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Skelly said that many cities in the southern half of Colorado, including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Las Animas, and Cañon City could see rains.
In Colorado Springs, rain showers were likely on Saturday, with a 70% chance for showers and a 50% chance for a thunderstorm.
The rains, National Weather Service meteorologist Klint Skelly said, come before this year's monsoon season, but were part of a "different weather pattern" moving in from the Midwest.
There was some chance for severe thunderstorms, but Skelly said they weren't very high, with the greatest probability of severe storms tomorrow being in southern Las Animas and Baca Counties.
For the most part, that pattern has drawn moisture from areas like the High Plains, but Skelly said that some of the rainfall is tied to high local humidity in Colorado.
But because storms were most likely in the southeastern part of the state, where few large blazes have been reported this year, Skelly was unsure if the rains would provide much help in fighting wildfires on the state's Western Slope.
Still, he said the rains may help with some of the fires in the western part of the state, like the Trail Canyon fire in the southwestern corner of the state and the Oil Springs fire 20 miles south of Rangely.
"So if one of those storms goes over one of those fires, it's going to help them put it out," Skelly said.