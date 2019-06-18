Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday in the Pikes Peak region, meteorologists say.
"We will start today off with a good amount of cloud cover," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "How much cloud cover we see will greatly impact our severe potential for the day. The more clouds, the threat will be heavy rain and flooding. If we see more sunshine then we will be concerned for large hail & gusty winds."
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon, followed by a 60 percent chance of showers — and possibly a thunderstorm — after 4 p.m. Rainfall totals of a quarter-inch to a half-inch are possible.
The 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms continues until 10 p.m., then decreases to 30 percent. Expect additional rainfall of up to a tenth of an inch.
Temperatures are expected to reach 71 degrees Tuesday, 78 degrees Wednesday and 83 degrees Thursday.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms continue each day this week.