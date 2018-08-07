Colorado Springs residents caught a break Tuesday after a catastrophic hailstorm hit the Pikes Peak region Monday.
Tuesday's weather primarily brought heavy rain and pea-sized hail, said Klint Skelly, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
An estimated 1½ to 2 inches of rain fell in some areas of the city, especially on the south side, Skelly said.
The most severe storm cell produced larger hail over the city's far southwest side, he said. Hailstones up to 1¼ inches wide were reported near Gold Camp Road and Talc Lane.
At Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, which was hit by huge hailstones Monday, animals were brought inside and employees and cars were sheltered Tuesday afternoon in preparation for another severe storm.
But "we saw very little rain and hail here today," zoo spokeswoman Jenny Koch said in an email.
Slight chances of thunderstorms are in the city's forecast through Friday, the weather service says. Skies are expected to clear in time for the weekend.