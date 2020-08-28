Heavy rain, mudslides and rockfalls could wreak havoc along Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon over the weekend, causing delays and closures, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Hazardous weather forecasts anticipate severe rain Saturday and Sunday that could cause hillsides to become unstable in the wake of Grizzly Creek fire, which is still burning outside Glenwood Springs.
Mudslides along highway embankments, as well as debris flow and rockfall along the interstate in Glenwood Canyon are likely.
Closures are also possible Saturday as repair work continues on power poles long the roadway.
The highway reopened Monday after being closed for nearly two weeks because of the more than 30,000-acre Grizzly Creek fire. Drivers are still encouraged to use extreme caution and expect slower speeds, no stopping, as well as rest area closures, the agency wrote.
"Highway closures can last for as little as a few minutes or for as long as several hours," the news release said. "When drivers set out on a trip, especially through high country roads or the I-70 mountain corridor, it would be wise to have the car supplied with an emergency kit."
To view alternative route visit the Colorado Department of Transpiration's website.