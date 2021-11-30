Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office have issued a shelter-in-place order for residents within a quarter mile of the 100 block of Ithica Street in the Security-Widefield area, the office announced Tuesday.
Just before 2 p.m. deputies received information about an armed and dangerous man wanted on multiple felonies related to parole violations reportedly being in a home in the 100 block of Ithica Street, Sgt. Jason Garrett spokesman for the sheriff’s office said.
Due to the nature of the situation, the office deployed its tactical support group which includes crisis negotiators, SWAT, K-9 unit and tactical medics along with other units.
Deputies are continuing to negotiate with the suspect, who is believed to be in a house and alone, Garrett said. He has not spoken to law enforcement according to Garrett.
Residents are being asked to stay indoors and avoid doors and windows.
Out of an abundance of caution, deputies issued a shelter in place for those within a quarter mile of the area. Nearby Talbott Elementary was placed on a precautionary lockout and then a controlled release.
