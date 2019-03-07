Temperatures in the Pikes Peak region could approach 60 degrees Thursday, as breezy winds blow in warm air.
In Colorado Springs Friday, temperatures were expected to top 56 degrees, while Fountain and more tropical locales to the south were expected to near the spring-like 60 degree mark.
The balmy conditions were expected to stick around through Saturday, forecasters with the National Weather Service office in the Pueblo predict. But don't put away the hat and mittens quite yet.
The high temperature will plunge back into the 30s on Sunday ahead of a storm system that could bring wintry weather back to the Pikes Peak region on Monday. The Monday forecast includes chances of snow as a low pressure system crosses the Rockies after lingering on the west coast.
And that warm weather in Colorado Springs today disappears quickly for drivers headed into the mountains. The central Rockies could see as much as 10 inches of snow today as a storm pounds the mountains, including jubilant ski areas.
That storm has consequences for highways, though. Interstate 70 was closed by an avalanche early Thursday between Frisco and Vail.
A tow truck was caught in the avalanche, but the driver was unharmed.
The closure had originally been at Copper Mountain but a large gas leak in the area forced it to be moved back to Frisco. That gas leach was caused by another avalanche severing a line.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said it had no estimate of when the freeway could reopen.