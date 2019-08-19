Record-breaking heat descended upon Denver and Pueblo on Monday afternoon — the start to a scorching week along the Front Range and across southeast Colorado.
Temperatures in Pueblo spiked to 102 degrees, shattering the city's previous record for the date of 100 degrees, set in 1973, the National Weather Service said. In Denver, a high of 98 degrees broke the day's record of 97 degrees, set in 1986.
Colorado Springs' high temperature was 93 degrees as of about 3:00 p.m., falling just short of the day's all-time high of 94 degrees, set in 2001. By 4:15 p.m. the temperature had fallen to 91 degrees, meteorologist Bill Line said.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo tweeted Monday morning that the weather across southeast Colorado would be "hotter than a Pueblo chile."
Gazette news partner KKTV warned that fire danger would be high: "It's not a Red Flag Day, but outdoor burning is not a great idea."
The near-record temperatures in the Springs could pose health risks for some, Line said.
“If you’re doing a lot of work outside and not staying hydrated it could definitely be a problem," he said.
Breaking daily heat records is not an uncommon occurrence. Records are broken when area weather patterns allow "more heat to filter north into our area," he said.
“This stuff happens when you get this type of high pressure weather system this time of year.”
Colorado Springs has broken three daily high temperature records this year, according to National Weather Service data. All three were in July.
In addition to staying out of the sun during the heat of the day, Line advised residents to keep their pets well hydrated and out of the heat.
In Colorado Springs, temperatures are forecast to hit 92 degrees Tuesday, 85 degrees Wednesday, 86 degrees Thursday, 89 degrees Friday and 91 degrees Saturday, the weather service reported. On average, temperatures reach 81 degrees each day Aug. 19 to 24.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms also are possible through the end of the week, with the best chances coming Wednesday.