It is not supposed to be this way.
I see you there standing 15 feet away from me, but I can’t let you come any closer. I’m glad you came to see him one final time, but what you didn’t see is that I just pounded on his chest and felt his ribs break under my hands trying to keep him alive so that you could have one final goodbye.
Now you can’t even come into the room.
Monument-based traveling nurse Emily Bryant wrote the above words in an open letter to the family of one of her COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island.
As an ER nurse who’s worked at 11 hospitals since 2016, Bryant has performed CPR on numerous patients. She’s also dealt with families, and sometimes had to deliver devastating news.
This, though, is a new kind of difficult.
“I think the hardest thing about this is having to see people do it alone,” said Bryant, who started her nursing career at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in the Springs. “These people are struggling to breathe in there ... just terrified, alone.”
She wrote the letter, published March 23 on nurse.org, to open a window on what medical professionals in the trenches of the coronavirus fight are dealing with on a daily basis, what’s going through their heads, and weighing on their hearts.
“There is one sound I have never been able to forget out of all of the years I have worked in this profession, and it is the wail of a mother after calling the ‘time of death’ of her child,” Bryant wrote. “She couldn't even go in and hug him. She didn't even know he was sick.”
COVID-19 patients aren’t just alone and afraid. Suddenly, their presence is a thing that instills fear.
At Bryant's Rhode Island hospital, those suspected of having the virus are directed to enter through the ambulance bay, and then are escorted to the COVID ward by a roundabout basement route that avoids main corridors, Bryant said.
“Someone’s supposed to walk in front of you and tell everyone to get out of the way,” she said.
Because tests take at least 24 hours to come back, anyone with telltale symptoms is put on “full airborne precaution,” so once they reach their room, contact is limited to the treating nurse, physician and respiratory therapist.
That means no visitors, and no assistance from adjunct staff, techs or other diagnostic departments, Bryant said.
“We’re shooting our own X-rays, we’re not getting help from EKGs, so it’s just a lot heavier of a load to take,” she said.
Before coronavirus, the average intake time for patients with respiratory complaints, from triage to tuck-in, was about 15 minutes at her hospital.
For COVID-19 patients, "the doctor and I did it the other day the fastest yet, in 40 minutes," she said.
To protect herself from the virus, every time she enters the room she dons full personal protective gear, including an isolation gown, N95 mask, face shield and two sets of gloves. Every time she leaves, she removes the PPE, changes clothes and washes her hands three times.
At home, she takes off her scrubs before going inside, leaves her shoes at the door, then showers first thing.
Cleansing rituals don't wash away the worry, though.
“Health care workers are scared, but I don’t feel like we’ve been given the freedom to admit that we’re scared,” Bryant said. “Me, I’m not terrified that I’m going to get COVID, but there are just so many fears, and everybody’s fears are different."
They fear that loved ones might get sick. Or that the stress will tear their families apart. Or that they'll never again get to visit elderly loved ones, quarantined in nursing homes.
But being afraid isn't the same as living in fear.
“The difference ... is the conscious act of walking through the hospital doors every day in an effort to do my part in the fight,” Bryant wrote in a March 27 Facebook message to her "fellow coworkers" around the globe.
"If you are scared," she wrote, "you aren’t alone.”