A hearse that was transporting a body for medical donation slid off of Interstate 70, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday near mile marker 212 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel. The vehicle reportedly slid off of the roadway and teetered over a 100-foot-high embankment before coming to a stop.

"Our A-shift Engine 8 and Medic 8 crews responded, along with Silverthorne police," Summit Fire and EMS said on Facebook. "The driver declined medical attention and transport.

"If the 'passenger' hadn't already been dead, this surely would have done it. (Apologies for any offense created by our irreverence. We offer our heartfelt respects to the deceased and comfort to friends and family, and we absolutely praise this person's decision for medical donation, which someday may help save someone else's life!)."