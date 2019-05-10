Hearings for the suspects in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting that left one dead have been rescheduled for Wednesday, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
Formal charges were expected to be filed for Devon Erickson, 18, and his 16-year-old suspected accomplice at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Douglas County Courthouse.
It is not yet clear whether news cameras will be allowed at the hearing.
In the days following Tuesday's shooting, students from the school have celebrated and mourned the life of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, who was shot and killed trying to tackle one of the shooters. Authorities have credited him and two classmates with thwarting the attack.
Eight other people were injured.