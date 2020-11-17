Federal prosecutors Friday will seek to break an 11-month logjam in their case against admitted Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Lewis Dear Jr., asking a judge to decide on a path toward determining if he is mentally fit to stand trial in the November 2015 rampage that killed three people and wounded nine others at a Colorado Springs clinic.
At issue is whether Dear, 62, should undergo a fresh psychological assessment — as the prosecution requested nearly a year ago — or be evaluated based on previous testing by state psychiatrists, who have repeatedly found Dear too delusional for trial.
Magistrate Judge Kristen L. Mix Will hear arguments from both sides at a virtual hearing set for 1:30 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Denver. Dear and his attorneys will appear by video conference.
Her ruling will move Dear step closer to determining if he is mentally fit to be prosecuted — a requirement before the case can move forward. It’s unclear if Mix will decide at the hearing’s conclusion or rule later in writing.
Questions about Dear’s mental state have left the defendant’s federal prosecution at a virtual standstill since its inception last year, frozen in part by repeated postponements related to the COVID-19 pandemic, court records show.
A federal grand jury handed up a new 68-count indictment against Dear last December, an apparent end-run around his stalled state prosecution, which has been sidelined since a judge’s ruling in early 2016 that Dear is too delusional to understand the charges against him and cannot effectively assist in his defense.
The finding of incompetency has been renewed at 90-day intervals ever since.
U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn cited “four years of lengthy delays” in deciding to pursue federal charges, which carry a potential death penalty, only to see the case hung up over similar issues.
Federal prosecutors first requested a new evaluation after Dear said during an early appearance in federal court that he wanted to fire his attorneys and represent himself.
Dear was initially arrested at the end of a five-hour standoff Nov. 27, 2015, at the city’s lone Planned Parenthood clinic, during which he allegedly killed a University of Colorado-Colorado Springs police officer and two other people. He has repeatedly taken responsibility for the shootings, once proclaiming himself a “warrior for the babies” while appearing in 4th Judicial District court on a raft of 179 counts.
The state case is in now in a sort of double limbo — frozen because of Dear's mental state and held up pending the resolution of his federal charges, which take precedence.
Federal prosecutors have said in court filings that Dear’s prior mental health evaluations were “problematic” and “flawed,” citing Dear’s continuing lack of cooperation with his evaluators.
They say Dear mistrusts the process because it is not videotaped — leaving him to complain that mental health experts invent their findings — and they pledged to preserve recordings of his assessments.
State evaluators do not video record their assessments out of privacy concerns, prosecutors said in filings, but Dietz and the Bureau of Prisons have both indicated they do not object to recording them.
Dear’s attorneys in the federal case have repeatedly asked for more time to prepare court filings, citing troubles communicating with Dear amid COVID-19 restrictions, among other logistical hurdles related to the pandemic.
Mix has largely granted their requests, saying she needs to ensure Dear receives due process in what could turn into a death-penalty case.
The two sides have clashed over whether the prosecution should be able to select Dear’s evaluator.
Prosecutors say they have already hired Dr. Park Dietz, who has participated in several cases involving high-profile defendants, including serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Unabomber Ted Kaczynski.
The defense has accused the prosecution of engaging in “competency shopping,” insinuating that Dietz has already formed an opinion, which the prosecution denies. The defense asked the judge to rely on past evaluations conducted by state psychiatrists during Dear’s four-year-old state criminal case — or else to follow what it calls normal protocol in federal cases and allow the Bureau of Prisons to appoint one of its mental health experts to conduct the review.
How Mix settles that issue could shape the direction of the case well into next year.
According to prosecutors, the Bureau of Prisons has a backlog of competency evaluations that could delay the evaluation for months.
Dietz could complete a review more quickly, prosecutors say.