El Paso County Public Health officials are asking that the person who brought a baby raccoon into a Colorado Springs Petco on Sunday to reach out, the health department said in a news release Monday.
The raccoon was brought to the Petco at 1820 W. Uintah Street, on Sunday.
Officials ask that the individual who brought this raccoon to the store to call 719-578-3220 regarding the health of the animal.
Health officials encourage anyone who either had contact with this raccoon or may have been at the location between 10 and 11 a.m. to reach out to the health department immediately.
The raccoon has not been located and it is unknown whether the animal has rabies, the health department said in a news release. While this raccoon is not confirmed to have rabies, it is still important to reach out to public health if you may have been exposed.
Preventive vaccination is available for people known or suspected to have been in contact with a rabid animal, health officials said.
“Rabies is much more common in the summer months,” said Dr. Robin Johnson, El Paso County Public Health Medical Director, in the news release. “It’s critical to remember not to touch, feed or take care of wildlife, as they have the potential to carry rabies.”
In 2019, 16 animals tested positive for rabies. Five bats, nine skunks, one fox and a dog tested positive that year.
Rabies is a virus that infects wild mammals, especially bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes. Rabies affects the brain and other parts of the central nervous system, causing brain swelling and damage, and is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear.
Rabies spreads primarily through the bite of rabid animals, via infected saliva. Rabies can also be spread when saliva from an infected animal gets into open wounds, cuts or enters through membranes of the eyes, nose, or mouth.