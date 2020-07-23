El Paso County Public Health is recommending schools delay the first day of classes until at least Aug. 17 because of the rise in coronavirus cases in the Pikes Peak region.
The announcement, made in a late Wednesday news release sent by the county health department and Fountain-Fort Carson District 8, cites hospitalizations in the region and Gov. Jared Polis' mask mandate that took effect July 17.
By delaying school reopenings, public health officials will have a chance to evaluate the effectiveness of the statewide order that masks be worn in indoor public places by everyone older than 10.
Local public health agencies can choose to require school districts to submit re-opening plans for approval, the governor's office told The Gazette in a statement Thursday. A spokeswoman for the El Paso County Public Health said it had chosen not to, opting instead to work in partnership with local districts.
“The consensus of regional superintendents is to support the county's recommendation to delay the start date of in-person schooling in El Paso County until at least Aug. 17, and to consider a staggered start between elementary and secondary schools," said Peter Hilts, chief education officer for District 49 and president of the Pikes Peak Area Superintendents’ Association.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and collaborate closely with them. We trust our community to respond appropriately and model the safe practices of social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing that are necessary for us to safely open schools for in-person learning.”
The recommendation won't affect most of the region's large school districts, which had planned to begin classes on Aug. 17 or later.
Calendars for Academy District 20, Colorado Springs District 11, Cheyenne Mountain District 12 and Manitou Springs District 14 showed start dates ranging from Aug. 17 to Aug 25.
On Thursday, Harrison District 2 updated its start date to Aug. 17 for most elementary and online learners, and Sept. 8 for most students in grades 6-12, contingent upon a successful start to school for elementary school students.
Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 decided last week to delay the start of school from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, a spokeswoman said Thursday. The district plans to release its return-to-school plan, which will offer parents a choice between online and in-person learning, on Thursday.
District 49 is a hold-out, however. In a statement posted to the district's Facebook page Thursday, communications director David Nancarrow said the district would consider the health department's request at its board of education meeting Monday.
"Our published plan has been to welcome most D-49 kindergartners, 6th- and 9th-grade students to school Aug. 7, with a full return of all students on Aug. 10," he said in the statement. "Our teams of return-to-learn planners, along with the D-49 Board of Education, will solicit input and consider the implications of the county’s recommendation to determine next steps for our district."
District 20 held a virtual meeting of its board of education Thursday night at which hundreds of comments were read by staff and board members regarding the district's "return to learn" plan, which offers parents a choice between online and in-person learning.
Comments would be read as quickly as possible in hopes of finishing the board meeting before midnight, a staffer said at the meeting, adding that the board would not respond that evening.
The superintendent, Tom Gregory, was expected to update the board on the district's plan for re-opening, released late last week, but was not expected to share new information. Updates to the plan were expected to be released Friday, a district spokeswoman told The Gazette on Thursday.
The comments showed how contentious the prospect of resuming classes had become, with some bemoaning teachers "whining" about concerns of becoming sick and the prospect of letting "buildings rot" if the district were to opt for an all-virtual approach. Another comment compared teachers to "toilet paper distributors" and urged school staff and students to "get back to life."
Many comments requested the district begin the school year virtually and wait to resume in-person classes until the county had experienced few or no new diagnoses for two weeks, or to implement a hybrid option. Many also questioned if children with special needs on individualized learning plans would be allowed to attend school online. Others expressed concern that if they temporarily chose online learning for their children, their children would lose their spot at the school they had been attending.
In a comment read aloud, one physician and D-20 parent said she was "not only concerned about the health of my own family, but the entire D-20 community" under the district's current re-opening plan.
"If we cannot follow social distancing guidelines as they currently stand, we should not be opening schools,” her comment read. She later added that the district's plan would "further add to the disparities" seen in COVID statistics, with more minority students being forced to return "simply because they may not have an option" to receive education at home.
A D-20 high school science teacher who submitted a comment said she would be unable to facilitate social-distancing beyond "inches" between students.
"I don't think I can provide a safe environment in my classroom," her comment read.
Another D-20 teacher wrote in to say that she would need a classroom with 1,064 square feet to provide adequate social distancing for all her students.
She was also concerned about relying on parents to keep their children home if they're sick, saying she's accustomed to seeing febrile, even vomiting students returning from the nurse's office because guardians can't pick them up.
"This pandemic is too serious to rely on the honor system."