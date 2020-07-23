Kandis Ruspoli, left, a fourth-grade teacher with Widefield School District 3, and Jennifer West, a music teacher with D-3 the district, join other members of the Pikes Peak Education Association on July 22 during a protest Wednesday outside Centennial Hall during the El Paso County commissioners’ Public Health board meeting in downtown Colorado Springs. Members of the association that represents educators in the region were also inside speaking to the commissioners about how to safely open the 2020-2021 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.